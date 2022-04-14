iHeartRadio

Support Essex-Windsor EMS Chief Bruce Krauter

Essex-Windsor EMS Chief Bruce Krauter and his daughter Morgan are  participating in the Battlefield Bike Ride 22 (BBR22) to raise awareness and funds for the mental health supports of our veterans, first responders and their families. Wounded Warriors Canada (WWC) is a great organization that supports those that have given so much to their communities and their country.

Click here to read more and make a donation.

