Support Essex-Windsor EMS Chief Bruce Krauter
Essex-Windsor EMS Chief Bruce Krauter and his daughter Morgan are participating in the Battlefield Bike Ride 22 (BBR22) to raise awareness and funds for the mental health supports of our veterans, first responders and their families. Wounded Warriors Canada (WWC) is a great organization that supports those that have given so much to their communities and their country.
Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, April 14, 2022The region can expect a few showers ending Thursday morning with the temperature falling to 8
TDSB asks staff, students to wear masks after Ottawa-Carleton votes to mandate themCanada's largest school board is asking staff and students to wear masks amid a resurgence of COVID-19 in Ontario, while another board in the province looks to reinstate a mask mandate
Minister of Families, Children and Social Development visits Windsor region to talk housingThe federal government brought down its 2022 budget last week, with a special focus on housing affordability. New initiatives include attempts to bring affordable housing to low-income individuals, helping people buy first homes, and working with municipalities to make building homes easier.
Leamington ending temporary outdoor patio programA temporary outdoor patio program in Leamington is being ended by the municipality now that indoor capacity limits have been lifted.
Ford workers raise over $500,000 for United Way of Windsor-Essex CountyFord Windsor Operations, Unifor Local 200 and Local 240, Leadec Industrial Services and Penske Logistics have handed over a donation of $508,059.
Local emergency departments strained under COVID-19 pressureHospitals are reporting a sharp increase in emergency admissions thanks to rising COVID-19 cases and what officials describe as a recent surge in respiratory sickness. Ambulance wait times may also increase.
Environment Canada issues wind warning for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-KentThey’re calling for strong winds gusting up to 70 kilometres per hour. That, paired with unusually saturated topsoil could make for somewhat hazardous conditions.
WECHU reports 131 new high risk casesThe health unit says there are now 405 active high risk cases in the area
Ontario reports 1,332 people in hospital with COVID-19 and 182 in ICUThe province recorded 12 more deaths from the virus today