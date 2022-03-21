Support the children of family struck by tragedy
A GoFundMe fundraiser has been set up to support the children of the family struck by tragedy this past weekend in Lasalle.
-
Workers back on the job at noon after CP Rail and union agree to final arbitrationCanadian Pacific Railway Ltd. and the union representing 3,000 conductors, engineers and train and yard workers say they have agreed to final and binding arbitration to end a work stoppage
-
No shortage of operators looking to get into full Ontario sports-betting marketA report by Deloitte Canada estimated the legalization of single-event sports betting in Canada could grow to close to 28-billion-dollars within five years
-
Fundraiser for LaSalle family reaches goal in two hoursThe GoFundMe initially was looking for a goal of $30,000, but so far over $182,000 dollars has been raised
-
Trudeau, Singh to address media following reports Liberals, NDP reach tentative dealThe Prime Minister's Office has not revealed the focus of the availability, but it follows reports the Liberals and New Democrats have reached a tentative deal to keep the Liberal minority government in power through to 2025
-
Debate begins on Windsor West MP's Ojibway National Urban Park billWindsor West MP Brian Masse began the first hour of debate on his private members' bill to establish Ojibway National Urban Park in the House of Commons
-
Devonshire Mall vaccination centre closing soonSince the mass vaccination clinic at the mall opened at the former Sears store in June 2021, 125,000 first and second COVID-19 doses have been administered along with 96,000 third and fourth booster shots
-
Declaration of Municipal Emergency ends in WindsorWindsor Mayor Drew Dilkens, City administration and public health officials have ended the Declaration of Municipal Emergency that was first put in place two years ago
-
AM800 Weather for Tuesday, March 22Becoming cloudy Tuesday morning, with east wind gusting to 50km/h and a high 6
-
Police arrest suspect after hit and run involving pedestrianA 25-year-old man has been charged following a hit and run that sent a pedestrian to the hospital. Windsor Police were called to the area of McDougall Street and Tecumseh Road East at approximately 4:30 p.m on March 18, 2022, to respond to a hit and run between a pedestrian and a Chrysler 300.