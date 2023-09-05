The 30 Day Minimalism Game
Mike and Lisa are taking the challenge! The 30 day minimalism game. A great way to challenge yourself to declutter your house.
Follow Mike Kakuk and Lisa Williams and mikelisa800 on Instagram to follow the journey.
WATCH: Windsor police release video of suspect vehicle in daytime robbery caseA video has been released by police as investigators work to identify suspects in connection to a robbery in south Windsor.
Chatham-Kent fire battling 'complex' fireOfficials say a vehicle is on fire at A Gold & Sons on Queens Line and Bloomfield Road
Windsor Regional Hospital launching new 'Paediatric Diversion Program'The hospital is introducing the "Paediatric Diversion Program" which looks to assist paediatric patients who attend the Emergency Departments during certain time periods to receive more timely care
SIU investigation into Windsor woman's injury discontinuedThe province's Special Investigation Unit has terminated an investigation into a serious injury reportedly suffered by a 63-year-old woman during an encounter with a Windsor Police officer back in January
Feds award $15 million contract to Sun Life to lay groundwork for dental care programThe federal government says this interim agreement will allow for the "timely launch and successful operation" of the plan, while details of the main contract are finalized
OPP investigating arson and theft of 1980 CamaroProvincial police in Essex County are investigating the circumstances surrounding a suspicious fire at a residence on Intersection Road in Tecumseh on Sunday, September 3
Cricket, breakdancing, 7 other sports still waiting for word on 2028 Los Angeles Olympic statusThe process to add sports that organizers in Los Angeles want at the 2028 Games has been unexpectedly delayed by the International Olympic Committee
Mosquito trap in Southwest Chatham tests positive for West Nile VirusIt's the sixth time this season a trap has tested positive in the municipality
City council approves RFP to look into removing alleyway garbage collectionA majority of residents in the city have their garbage, recycling, and yard waste collected at their curbside, however, 219 residential blocks in the city have alley garbage collection. Of those, 40 blocks, or 18 per cent, receive all three waste collection services in the alley and are mainly alleys located on one-way streets.