The latest trailer for Top Gun Maverick
Here we go! Another trailer has been released for Top Gun Maverick. The movie has been delayed numerous times because of Covid. It is set to be released on May 27th. Tom Cruise is back as Maverick and tweeted the new trailer on Tuesday.
The new trailer for #TopGun is here. See you at the theater. pic.twitter.com/QTdfWNeTzc— Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) March 29, 2022
Shoreline Conditions Statement issued by ERCAThe Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued a Shoreline Conditions Statement for the Lake Erie shoreline including Pelee Island.
Windsor Police investigate deathThe body of a man was discovered Wednesday
Another 124 high risk COVID-19 cases in Windsor-EssexThe Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 124 new high risk cases of COVID-19 in the region.
LaSalle police asking motorists to keep an eye out for wildlifeWith the weather changing, LaSalle Constable Terry Seguin says the police service is asking drivers to be aware and take precautions to avoid wildlife collisions
Spitfires crack CHL top 10 for second time this seasonThe Windsor Spitfires strong play of late has earned them a spot on the Canadian Hockey League's Top 10 Rankings for the second time this season, landing at number 9
Chatham-Kent names interim CAOA familiar name will help lead the Municipality of Chatham-Kent on an interim basis, as Tony Haddad has been named interim Chief Administrative Officer
Real estate CEO believes foreign tax changes a good step, but more neededThe CEO of the Dan Gemus Real Estate Team believes Ontario raising the foreign homebuyer tax and making it provincewide is a step in the right direction, but doesn't expect it to make a massive difference in the local market
"My parents are starting their lives all over again" Ukrainian refugees in LaSalle seek workLaSalle resident Anastasia Petrenko’s family is one of the first Ukrainian migrant families to arrive in Canada
Magna expanding to Chatham-KentThe company says the plant is an extension of its current operations in St. Thomas to support new business from Ford Motor Company