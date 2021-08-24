iHeartRadio

The Milk Crate Challenge is dominating the internet

800px-Milk_crate_(7503401710)

Have you been hearing about the Milk Crate Challenge? It's all over the internet. Milk crates are setup in the shape of a pyramid and people try to successfully walk up one side and down the other.

