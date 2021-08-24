The Milk Crate Challenge is dominating the internet
Have you been hearing about the Milk Crate Challenge? It's all over the internet. Milk crates are setup in the shape of a pyramid and people try to successfully walk up one side and down the other.
Health Unit Reports 37 New COVID-19 Cases in Windsor-EssexThe region has now recorded 17,695 cases since the pandemic began with 16,868 listed as resolved
Union Leaders React to Proposed City of Windsor Vaccination PolicyThe City of Windsor will soon require all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to bi-weekly testing.
Liberals Announce Candidate for Essex RidingThe Liberals in Essex have selected Audrey Festeryga as their candidate for the September 20 federal election.
Fire Displaces Two PeopleCrews were called to the 2300 block of South Cameron Boulevard near Arcadia Street just after 7:30pm Monday
Essex Approves Installing Viewing Devices in Colchester ParkEssex Council has approved leasing space to Vintage Grapes to install two binocular viewing devices in Colchester Park.
COVID-19 Testing Urged for Anyone Who Went to Jane and Finch ClassicThe Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is urging anyone from the area who attended the 43rd annual Jane and Finch Classic basketball tournament in Oshawa to get tested for COVID-19 as soon as possible.
Jagmeet Singh to Make Campaign Stop in AmherstburgFederal N-D-P leader Jagmeet Singh will make a campaign stop in Amherstburg this evening in support of Tracey Ramsey, who's running for the seat in the riding of Essex.
Police Cars Damaged While Trying to Stop Suspected Impaired DriverNo injuries are reported after police say a suspected impaired driver intentionally slammed his vehicle into a number of police cruisers in East Windsor.
Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, August 24, 2021Sunshine this morning and then a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of afternoon thunderstorms, a high of 32 C but feeling like 42 C with the humidity.