The Moment Will Smith smacked Chris Rock
The slap heard around the world came when Chris Rock came on to present the Oscar for best documentary. He made a wisecrack as he turned his attention to Will and Jada Pinkett Smith. She has alopecia and now shaves her head. Rock said, ``Jada, I love you. G-I Jane 2, can't wait to see it, all right?'' The reference to the 1997 film starring Demi Moore who shaved her head for the role set Smith off. He strode up to the stage and slapped Rock, then returned to his seat.
A surprised Rock said ``Will Smith just slapped the (expletive) out of me.'' As Rock defended his joke, Smith told him twice, using a profanity each time, not to mention his wife. A shaken Rock went on to present the award, which went to Questlove.
Here's the moment Chris Rock made a "G.I. Jane 2" joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, prompting Will Smith to punch him and yell, "Leave my wife’s name out of your f--king mouth." #Oscars pic.twitter.com/kHTZXI6kuL— Variety (@Variety) March 28, 2022
