The new Catholic Central School Video Preview
Today is the first day for students at the new Catholic Central High School on McDougall, north of Eugenie. Check out this video preview of the new building.
New Spitfire Shane Wright calls Windsor 'the right fit'Shane Wright was introduced to the media Tuesday, a day after the Spitfires acquired the star forward in a trade with the OHL's Kingston Frontenacs.
Amherstburg Council removes one item from 2023 User Fees By-LawNew changes for 2023 include things such as fees for electric vehicle charging station use, indoor soccer turf areas, and fees for day camps.
Windsor Police seek to identify suspect in attempted murder caseInvestigators with the Major Crimes Unit have now determined that this unidentified man may be responsible for an attempted murder in the area.
Public opioid alert issued in Windsor-Essex due to increases in overdosesOver this seven-day consecutive period, the system recorded a total of thirteen opioid overdose ED visits, eight of which involved fentanyl.
Via Rail apologizes for holiday travel disruptions, communication failuresVia Rail Canada is apologizing to travellers for extensive delays and cancellations over the holiday period as it offers refunds and travel credits.
Lakeshore draft budget calls for a 4.74% tax hikeThe municipality says if the increases are approved as presented, property owners would see an average monthly increase of close to $13.40 on a home assessed at $275,000
WECDSB opens new Catholic Central High SchoolThe $30-million, two storey school is located on McDougall Avenue near Eugenie Street
Police looking for a group of women after assault in ChathamPolice say a woman was walking on King Street West near Forsyth Street in Chatham early Sunday morning when a group of women assaulted her
No injuries reported after house fire on Crawford AvenueThe cause has been listed as undetermined