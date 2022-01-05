The Sunwing Party Plane Video Goes Viral!
Sunwing Airlines has cancelled the return flight for a group of Quebecers who partied maskless on a chartered flight from Montreal to Cancun on Dec. 30.
In a series of now-deleted videos on social media, passengers were seen drinking alcohol, vaping, and partying in close proximity.
According to a report by the Journal de Montreal, passengers included Quebec social media influencers and reality TV stars.
Wild, maskless party flight from Montreal to Cancun gets the attention of the Canadian government, who are investigating. All participants have been banned by the airline Sunwing, and their return flight has been canceled. All the passengers are also facing numerous fines. pic.twitter.com/0oAl238CT8— Mike Sington (@MikeSington) January 5, 2022
Health unit says area youth vaccination rates have plateauedWindsor Essex County Health Unit CEO Nicole Dupuis says 33.7 per cent of children between the ages of 5 and 11 have received one dose
Ontario reports 2,081 hospitalized with COVID-19, 288 in intensive careHealth Minister Christine Elliott says 202 people in intensive care are not vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 86 people are fully vaccinated
Local high school entrepreneur supporting Hiatus House through fundraiser15-year-old Vanessa Brenders is a student at Holy Names Catholic High School and is starting a fundraiser where she'll be donating 50 per cent of proceeds towards the organization through her business Cookies & Crumbs
Health unit declares five more COVID-19 outbreaks at area long-term care and retirement homesThe health unit says there are three staff cases at Chateau Park Long Term Care Centre and continues to confirm the number of cases at the other homes
Chrysler aims to be all electric by 2028Chrysler says it plans for its vehicle lineup to go all electric by 2028.
Two additional COVID-19 deaths being reported in Windsor-EssexThe Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has announced 45 confirmed COVID-19 cases are in hospital, with eight in the Intensive Care Unit
$200,000 in damages as a result of fire on South CameronA number of Windsor Fire crews attended the scene overnight, battling the blaze while the road was closed in both directions until they managed to get it under control
Spitfires back in action after several games postponed due to COVID-19Windsor will be looking to get back in the win column after having a six game win streak snapped by the Kitchener Rangers on December 28
Local 444 planning a rally over latest closure of Caesars WindsorThe head of the union representing workers at Caesars Windsor is planning a rally over the latest closure of Caesars Windsor due to COVID-19 restrictions