The Sunwing Party Plane Video Goes Viral!

Sunwing Airlines has cancelled the return flight for a group of Quebecers who partied maskless on a chartered flight from Montreal to Cancun on Dec. 30.

In a series of now-deleted videos on social media, passengers were seen drinking alcohol, vaping, and partying in close proximity.

According to a report by the Journal de Montreal, passengers included Quebec social media influencers and reality TV stars.

 

 

