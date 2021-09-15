This is the link to get your proof of vaccination
The province has announced as of Wednesday September 22nd you will need proof of vaccination and a government issued ID to enter settings that include restaurants, theatres and gyms.
Province to spend over $7-million on an emergency shelter in WindsorThe Ontario government is investing $7.75-million to create a permanent emergency shelter for women and families experiencing homelessness in Windsor.
44 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Windsor-EssexOf the confirmed cases announced, 14 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, 14 are considered community, one is travel related and 15 are still under investigation
Workforce Windsor-Essex reporting nearly 6,000 unfilled jobs in AugustWorkforce Windsor-Essex CEO Justin Falconer says last month there were nearly twice as many job postings compared to two years ago before the pandemic began
Windsor restaurant owner calling vaccine passport rollout 'stupid & outrageous'Nick Pontikis runs Thanasi's Olympus Greek Restaurant and says he supports some kind of passport system but feels the current guidelines puts the onus and a lot of pressure on business owners
Ontario Football Conference announces vaccine policyGoing forward, members of the St. Clair Fratmen of the Canadian Junior Football league, will have to be vaccinated against COVID-19
Swimming not recommended at five beaches in Windsor-EssexWhile no beaches are closed, swimming is not recommended at Belle River Beach, Mettawas Beach, Cedar Beach, Colchester Beach, and Holiday Beach
Bernier brings 'Freedom Tour' to Chatham-KentMaxime Bernier will hold a campaign rally on Wednesday at Ultimate Sports Bar on Richmond Street in Chatham
Temperatures expected to rise above seasonal heading into the weekendWeather Network meteorologist Doug Gilham says temperatures are expected to rise toward the end of the week and will stay well above seasonal for at least a week
COVID-19 cases continue to pile up at local schoolsThere are currently nine schools with the public board and 11 with the Catholic board dealing with COVID-19 cases