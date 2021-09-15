iHeartRadio

This is the link to get your proof of vaccination

The province has announced as of Wednesday September 22nd  you will need proof of vaccination and a government issued ID to enter settings that include restaurants, theatres and gyms.

Click here to download your proof of vaccination

