This woman celebrating her 110th birthday is too tired for this
Flossie Dickey celebrated her 110th birthday and didn't seem to be thrilled with doing a TV interview highlighting her. Flossie is tired and just wants to nap.
Stellantis to offer buyouts amid electric vehicle transitionThe company has 8,000 union workers in Canada, but it would not say how many will get offers. Information about the packages will go to employees the week of May 1.
City councillor looking to address concerns brought up in online forumWard 3 city councillor Renaldo Agostino says micro issues such as broken sidewalks and missing fences were brought up
Windsor's Downtown Mission issues donation plea as stock dwindlesThe Mission's Development officer Jim Douglas said the Mission's food program is seeing 2,000 people per month compared to 1,000 a month this time last year.
Leafs, Red Wings, Senators to play games in Sweden next seasonThe NHL is sending four teams to Sweden next season, with the Minnesota Wild, Detroit Red Wings, Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators taking part in Global Series games there in November
Ontario to fund job programs for people with criminal recordsOntario Labour Minister Monte McNaughton says people have paid their dues and just want to "roll up their sleeves" and give back
Tecumseh council approves relocation of the Golden Age ClubThe Golden Age Club offers programs such as organized card leagues, healthy weight loss classes, meetings for Alcoholics Anonymous, among many others.
Canadian air travel expert says legislation to tighten passenger rights rules is a positive stepIt will go to a first reading Thursday with further demands that airlines implement a process to deal with claims and respond to complaints with a decision within 30 days.
Two people killed in Tecumseh Road East crashThe Windsor Police Service says an elderly man and woman are dead while a third victim is in critical condition
One winning ticket sold for Tuesday's $55 million Lotto Max jackpotSomeone in the Prairies is waking up $55 million dollars richer