iHeartRadio

Subscribe

Sign up for Breaking News Alerts or The AM800 Daily Newsletter

Logo

News Alert Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1640 Ouellette Ave, Windsor ON N8X 1L1  -   519-258-6222  -   contact@am800cklw.com  -   contact@am800cklw.com
C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

This woman celebrating her 110th birthday is too tired for this

flossie-dickey-800-cc333fa4c1544085b3c16691e2f89f78

Flossie Dickey celebrated her 110th birthday and didn't seem to be thrilled with doing a TV interview highlighting her. Flossie is tired and just wants to nap. 

 

12