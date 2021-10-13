Tim McGraw confronts fan during concert
Country Star Tim McGraw was tired and cranky and wasn't about to let a heckler ruin his concert. It took place Saturday night in Nevada when McGraw forgot the lyrics to his song 'Just to See You Smile'. The crowd was not happy, that is when he stopped the concert and jumped in the crowd!
McGraw told the audience he was exhausted after filming the “Yellowstone” prequel for 48 hours straight.
Tim McGraw jumped off stage to confront two hecklers during his Saturday night performance at the Nugget Event Center in Reno, Nevada. #countrymusic pic.twitter.com/5IizdSfm5j— Downtown Country (@DTRCountry) October 12, 2021
