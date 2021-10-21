Tiny Paws Rabbit Rescue needs you!
Mike Kakuk from AM800 talks with Emily Regier from Tiny Paws Rabbit Rescue about how the organization is helping rabbits find forever homes in #Windsor - Essex and how you can adopt or help!
For more info visit the Tiny Paws Rabbit Rescue website.
-
Shoreline Condition Statement issued for Lake ErieThe statement covers an area between Kingsville, Leamington, west of Point Pelee and the western shoreline of Pelee Island
-
Lakeshore man who practiced at a massage business facing sex chargesA Lakeshore man is facing sexual assault charges following an investigation by the Essex County OPP Major Crime Unit.
-
Horwath proposes zero emissions vehicle strategy for OntarioNDP Leader Andrea Horwath is proposing a zero emissions vehicle strategy to support Ontario's auto sector.
-
Feds, provinces agree on vaccine passport for travel: PMPrime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced the provinces and the federal government have agreed on a new national vaccine passport for domestic and international travel.
-
With hours before deadline, Liberals reshape pandemic aid to businesses, workersThe federal wage and rent subsidies are scheduled to expire on Saturday, along with benefits for some unemployed workers
-
Some business owners would like to see changes to Open Air WeekendsJen DeLuca, a co-owner of Waterfront Ice Cream, says they support the idea but just not the current format
-
Transit Windsor says Tunnel Bus service not returning anytime soonMayor Drew Dilkens says until the current testing rules change and public health regulations that limit the number of passengers on-board are lifted, there won't be much progress on getting the service back up and running
-
Police arrest another suspect in connection to a Windsor man's murderPolice went to a residence in Erieau on Aug. 5 and arrested an individual, and the details of this arrest were withheld at the time to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation
-
Health unit lists Windsor church as possible COVID-19 exposure pointThe Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has listed Harvest Bible Chapel Windsor on Spring Garden Road as a possible COVID-19 exposure point