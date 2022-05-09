iHeartRadio

Subscribe

Sign up for Breaking News Alerts or The AM800 Daily Newsletter

Logo

News Alert Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1640 Ouellette Ave, Windsor ON N8X 1L1  -   519-258-6222  -   contact@am800cklw.com  -   contact@am800cklw.com
10°C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Trudeau Raising the Canadian flag at the reopening of the embassy in Kyiv

FSPc2zMWQAEk7aJ

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau spent the day with Ukrainian president Zelenskyy. Part of the day involved raising the flag at the Canadian Embassy in Kyiv. However, a bad cable prevented the first attempt! Second try was successful. 

 

 

12