Trudeau Raising the Canadian flag at the reopening of the embassy in Kyiv
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau spent the day with Ukrainian president Zelenskyy. Part of the day involved raising the flag at the Canadian Embassy in Kyiv. However, a bad cable prevented the first attempt! Second try was successful.
Thanks in part to the Freedom Convoy now even the Canadian flag doesn’t like Trudeau.— Josh Wylie (@JoshWylie14) May 9, 2022
pic.twitter.com/pB5SFDQ21R
Police investigating after body found outside apartment buildingA body has been discovered outside an apartment building in downtown Windsor, and police have cordoned off an area between Goyeau Street and McDougall Street
Ontario NDP, Liberals pledge to overhaul standardized EQAO testingOntario's New Democrats and Liberals are promising to end the province's Education Quality and Accountability Office testing -- at least in its current form -- if they are elected next month
Spitfires and Rangers series shifts to KitchenerThe Windsor Spitfires are looking to bounce back tonight in Kitchener for Game 3 of their OHL Western Conference semifinal against the Rangers, after dropping Game 2 4-2 on Sunday night
AM800 Weather for Tuesday, May 10Sunny on Tuesday, with south wind gusting to 40km/h this morning and a high 27°C
Windsor Council approves $53 million debt to pay for future EV battery plant siteThe City of Windsor already owns about 40 acres of the necessary roughly 220 acres just south of E.C. Row and west of Banwell Road
Council approves streamlined speed bump request systemCity Councillors have agreed to streamline the process for rolling out speed bumps, separating it from the city’s usual traffic-calming policy and allowing for a much simpler method of gauging the need for speed bumps
A taste of summer weather for Windsor-EssexThe Weather Network forecast is calling for sunny conditions right into the weekend with the temperatures around 25°C across Windsor-Essex
LaSalle's deputy mayor running for top jobCrystal Meloche has filed her nomination papers and will be seeking the mayor’s seat in this fall's municipal election
Retired nurses honoured for work during the COVID-19 pandemicThe 15th Annual R.N.A.O Lois Fairley Nursing Award is going to "Retired Nurses Who Came Back to the Front Lines" during the COVID-19 pandemic.