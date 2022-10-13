Twitter war between the camps of the 2 top candidates for Mayor
On Wednesday, Mayoral candidate Chris Holt released his plan for mental health and homelessness support. This created a twitter battle between the Dilkens and Holt camps.
100%. We’re not gonna trot ppl out to do a political dance. The idea stands on its own. It’s universally understood that this is what’s needed.— Rino Bortolin (@WindsorRino) October 12, 2022
Another @voteholtDOTca risky scheme exposed. “we are in no way involved in any collaborative discussions or partnership opportunities whatsoever with any municipal candidates as has been implied.” Bill Marra, HDGH President & CEO. @voteholtDOTca can’t be trusted. pic.twitter.com/T3CIJYmNLu— Drew Dilkens (@DilkensCampaign) October 12, 2022
Essex County OPP lay 227 driving related charges over Thanksgiving long weekendThe charges were laid during the Operation Impact Traffic Safety Initiative campaign
Windsor Regional Hospital closes PUMA ClinicIt opened in August 2021 to help serve youth under the age of 18 in need of COVID-19 medical care during some of the busiest times of the pandemic
Ottawa police issue arrest warrant for Windsor man facing hate crimesThe Ottawa Police Hate and Bias Crime Unit charged a man with hate-motivated crimes following an investigation into multiple threats made by phone targeting a person working in the healthcare field.
Workforce WindsorEssex aims to support skilled trades employers in hiring newcomersThe report, Newcomers in the Skilled Trades, is to provide recommendations to help improve employment outcomes for newcomers, including how to better connect with those who are hiring
Canadian Army to complete marching training along roadsides in WindsorThe training will take place in the area of Major F.A. Tilston Armoury in the upcoming weeks
Former Grace Hospital site the future home of Global Village WindsorThe $100 million dollar project, at the corner of University Avenue West and Crawford Avenue, will be known as Global Village Windsor, and affiliation agreements with both the University of Windsor and St. Clair College have already been agreed to
Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, October 13, 2022Windsor-Essex can expect a mainly cloudy Thursday with a daytime high of 14
Inquiry into government's use of Emergencies Act starting today in OttawaCommissioner Paul Rouleau and his staff are expected to spend the first day presenting documents and evidence ahead of witness testimony starting Friday
Investigation into fatal shooting of two Ontario police officers continuesThe Special Investigations Unit says the South Simcoe police officers died in hospital and the 23-year-old man died at the home after an exchange of gunfire Tuesday night in Innisfil, Ont.