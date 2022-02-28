Ukrainian family attacked in Toronto area
A video posted on Twitter shows a man attacking a Ukrainian family who displayed their nations flag on their car dashboard. The incident took place in the GTA.
The video shows a maroon SUV pulling up in front of the family at an intersection, cutting them off and then begins hitting the rear driver side window where a young child was seated. The man has been arrested by York Regional Police. There was no physical injuries reported.
Do you recognize this car and man!! He attacked a Ukrainian family in Toronto today.— Akshay Aman 🇨🇦 with 🇺🇦 (@Akshayaman070) February 28, 2022
@vote4robgill @ItsDeanBlundell @ryanlindley pic.twitter.com/DmZikQnDKg
