Ukrainian family attacked in Toronto area

A video posted on Twitter shows a man attacking a Ukrainian family who displayed their nations flag on their car dashboard. The incident took place in the GTA.

The video shows a maroon SUV pulling up in front of the family at an intersection, cutting them off and then begins hitting the rear driver side window where a young child was seated. The man has been arrested by York Regional Police. There was no physical injuries reported.

 

 

