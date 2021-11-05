UPDATE: Windsor Assmebly Plant update from Unifor
The Windsor Assembly Plant had to be evacuated around 5:30pm on Thursday and Windsor Police called after a report of an explosion.
Unifor 444 posted an update last night that the plant has been cleared to return to work and all shifts on Friday should report at normal times.
The company has just informed the union that the Windsor Assembly plant has been cleared to return to normal business on midnights tonight.— Local 444 Unifor (@LOCAL444UNIFOR) November 5, 2021
All Friday shifts to report at regular start times .
****Please Share***** pic.twitter.com/LvTlJhdDMA
-
PCR test requirements at the border need to be re-examined: TamChief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam says border measures that require travellers to present a negative COVID-19 test to enter Canada should be re-examined.
-
New four-year contract for faculty at the University of WindsorThe University of Windsor Board of Governors has approved a new collective agreement with the Windsor University Faculty Association.
-
Another COVID-19 related death in Windsor-Essex; 36 new casesThe health unit says there are now 193 active cases in the community, with 117 being variants of concern cases
-
Windsor unemployment rate drops to 9.2 per cent in OctoberThe unemployment rate in Windsor remained much higher than the national average at 9.2 per cent in October, but it was down over a full percentage point from 10.4 per cent in September
-
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Leamington elementary schoolA COVID-19 outbreak has been listed at Margaret D. Bennie Public School on Sherk Street
-
18th Annual Cans for a Cause!Every December, we ask our listeners and viewers to support the Society of St. Vincent de Paul
-
Active COVID-19 case at Sainte-Marguerite-d'Youville Catholic Elementary SchoolThe French Catholic school board says one class is in isolation
-
Infection immunity not as effective as vaccine immunity: WRH Chief of StaffDr. Wassim Saad says some believe if you've had COVID you're immune and there's no need to get a shot, but that just isn't true
-
Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, November 5, 2021A mix of sun and cloud expected Friday with a daytime high of 9