Video: Grade 7 student a hero after bus driver falls unconscious.
A grade 7 student in Warren Michigan is hailed as a hero after he took control of the steering wheel of a school bus after the driver fell unconscious. The incident took place on Wednesday.
Former Harrow mayor, deputy mayor of Essex has passed awayThe Town of Essex has announced plans to lower flags at all municipal facilities following the passing of Peter Timmins.
Canada-U. S. meeting to focus on fight against cross-border gun smuggling, opioidsThe Canada-U. S. Cross-Border Crime Forum brings together Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino, Justice Minister David Lametti and their U.S. counterparts, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Attorney General Merrick Garland
Lions trade down, take RB GibbsThe Lions used the 12th pick to take Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who was projected as a late first-round or early second-rounder
Lightning down Maple Leafs 4-2 to force Game 6The Leafs still lead the best-of-seven series 3-2
Jets eliminated from post-season after 4-1 loss to Golden KnightsThe Vegas Golden Knights defeated Winnipeg 4-1 at T-Mobile Arena to eliminate the Jets in five games.
Windsor home prices to decline in 2023 but rebound in '24, '25: CMHC reportThe Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation expects home prices in Windsor-Essex to decline in 2023 but rebound in 2024 and 2025.
National honours for a Windsor high school physics teacherAssumption College Catholic High School physics teacher Adam Mills has been recognized as one of the best in Canada.
New technology will allow remote access to VR cave in WindsorA new partnership between Invest Windsor Essex and a Spain-based technology company could change the way companies test their products or train employees.
Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, April 28, 2023Cloudy with 10 to 15 mm of rain expected today, an east wind gusting to 60 km/h this afternoon and a high of 11 C.