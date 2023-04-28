iHeartRadio

Video: Grade 7 student a hero after bus driver falls unconscious.

A grade 7 student in Warren Michigan is hailed as a hero after he took control of the steering wheel of a school bus after the driver fell unconscious. The incident took place on Wednesday. 

 

