VIDEO: How to tell if you're on the correct side of any issue
One of our favourites Brittlestar is back with another video! This time telling us how we can tell if you're on the correct side of any issue. Great job Brittlestar!
HOW TO TELL IF YOU’RE ON THE CORRECT SIDE OF ANY ISSUE pic.twitter.com/FgoBLzZ0iL— Brittlestar (@brittlestar) January 26, 2022
Windsor police arrest multiple suspect, seize guns and drugsFour people have been arrested and a number of weapons and drugs have been seized as part of a drug trafficking investigation in Windsor.
Windsor police seek to identify suspects in armed home invasionThe Windsor Police Service Major Crime Unit is trying to identify two suspects considered armed and dangerous as they investigate an armed home invasion.
Flooding Causes Disruptions at Erie Shores HealthCareServices like ambulatory clinics and surgical services may be delayed
Just over 100 people in hospital with COVID-19The health unit is also reporting one additional COVID-19 death and 221 new high risk cases in Windsor-Essex
Essex-Windsor EMS responds to union tweetsEssex-Windsor EMS says it remains committed to providing exceptional care to the residents of Windsor, Essex and Pelee Island
Spitfires hit the road for a stop in Guelph FridayThe last time Windsor and Guelph met was way back in October when the Spitfires doubled up the Storm 6-3
Never leave your car running with the keys inside say Windsor policeA reminder from Windsor Police not to leave your car running with the keys inside following two thefts this month involving vehicles left to warm up.
Another $200,000 provide to pay for improvements to Windsor's McKee ParkThe Gordie Howe International Bridge Community Benefit Plan is providing $200,000 to help pay for the $400,000 upgrade.
Search continues for missing womanPolice say 38-year-old Melissa Groleau is still considered missing