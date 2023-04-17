iHeartRadio

VIDEO: New way of driving in 401

Screenshot 2023-04-17 071632

Sometimes you have to make your own road. Here is a video from the 401 near Brampton of drivers cutting across the grass area as a shortcut. 

 

New way of driving in 401. "Cut cross the bush". It's madness
by u/Admirable_Review_616 in ontario
12