Video of people trapped in an elevator as flood waters pour in
What a nightmare! This viral video shows 3 people stuck in an elevator as flood waters rise after heavy rains in Omaha Nebraska on the weekend. They were able to call for help and made it out safely.
-
Motorcycle Driver Charged in Chatham-KentPolice say on Monday, an officer with the Traffic Unit noticed a man driving a motorcycle on the sidewalk along Wallace Street in Wallaceburg
-
Essex Names New CAODoug Sweet takes over the position on September 7
-
Lancer Track Coach Named to Canada's Paralympic TeamLancer track and field associate head coach Brett Lumley will be part of Team Canada during the Paralympics in Tokyo, Japan
-
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigning over sexual harassmentThe three-term Democratic governor's decision, which will take effect in two weeks, was announced Tuesday as momentum built in the Legislature to remove him by impeachment
-
21 New COVID-19 Cases in Windsor-EssexThe health unit says there are now 145 active cases in the community, with 46 being variant of concern cases
-
A great explanation on the Delta variant & why to get vaccinatedDr.Catherine O’Neal from Louisiana State University in the U.S. gives a great explanation of the Covid 19 Delta variant and why people should get vaccinated. Check it out.
-
Near Record-Setting Bets at Leamington Raceway Opening DayThe horse racing season is underway at Leamington Raceway with a near record-setting level of bets being placed on Opening Day.
-
Amherstburg's COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Clinic Closes Its DoorsThe COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic at the Libro Centre in Amherstburg has administered its last shot.
-
Roughly 2,000 Public Board Students Opt Out of In-Person LearningThe Greater Essex County District School Board says about 2,000 students have opted out of in-person learning for the upcoming school year.