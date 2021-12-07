iHeartRadio

Logo

Video shows the process of getting your kids vaccinated

A new video released by Windsor Regional Hospital shows the process of what your kids will experience when they go to get their Covid 19 vaccine at the Vaccination Centre at Devonshire Mall.

The video was produced locally by Media Street Productions.

 

