Viral: Dallas man performs rap about vaccinations

rappper

At a Dallas City Council meeting a resident decided to perform a rap about vaccinations and it's the best video you will see today. He ended by telling the city council members to “follow my IG”. The live music performance was done by Alex Stein, a former reality TV show contestant.

 

 

