Viral: Dallas man performs rap about vaccinations

At a Dallas City Council meeting a resident decided to perform a rap about vaccinations and it's the best video you will see today. He ended by telling the city council members to “follow my IG”. The live music performance was done by Alex Stein, a former reality TV show contestant.

City Hall Vaccination Rap 💉 by Prime Time #99 Alex Stein - the best medical worker in Dallas County pic.twitter.com/SRJNmryn0W — Alex Stein #99 (@alexstein99) January 12, 2022