Viral: Dallas man performs rap about vaccinations
At a Dallas City Council meeting a resident decided to perform a rap about vaccinations and it's the best video you will see today. He ended by telling the city council members to “follow my IG”. The live music performance was done by Alex Stein, a former reality TV show contestant.
City Hall Vaccination Rap 💉 by Prime Time #99 Alex Stein - the best medical worker in Dallas County pic.twitter.com/SRJNmryn0W— Alex Stein #99 (@alexstein99) January 12, 2022
Police trying to identify suspect after a fire at a Windsor businessThe Windsor Police Service Arson Unit is asking the public to help identify a suspect caught on surveillance cameras intentionally lighting a fire at a business.
Ontario businesses want to know if they can reopen on Jan. 26The Ontario Chamber of Commerce is calling on the provincial government to announce if businesses shuttered under the latest pandemic restrictions will be allowed to reopen on Jan. 26.
Overdose alert issued 13 times in 2021 in Windsor-EssexThe Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says there were 13 overdose alerts issued in 2021, compared to only three in 2020, the highest figure ever in the area.
Government investing $2-million to install 300 EV charging stationsThe federal government has announced $2-million to help support the deployment and installation of up to 300 electric vehicle chargers across Windsor-Essex.
Ward 9 Councillor believes opportunities exist for SilverCity propertyWindsor City Councillor Kieran McKenzie believes there are opportunities for the SilverCity property if a new tenant can not be found, including residential development.
Canada and Mexico to dispute how U.S. interprets USMCA auto rulesCanada is joining forces with Mexico to challenge how the United States is interpreting the new rules that govern duty-free cars and trucks.
Another jump in COVID-19 cases at local hospitalsWECHU says 95 confirmed cases are in hospital with 14 in the ICU
Ontario won't follow Quebec and tax the unvaccinated, Ford saysPremier Doug Ford says Ontario is taking a different approach, and is "not going down that road"
Ontario top doc stresses safety of kid vaccines after calling them too new to mandateDr. Kieran Moore is stressing that COVID-19 vaccines for children aged five to 11 are safe and effective against the virus