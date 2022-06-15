Want to take your pet shopping or for something to eat?
Many pet owners want to bring their pets with them while going out for something to eat or shopping. Here is a list of places in Windsor - Essex that are pet friendly. This list appeared on the Windsor Food Spotters Facebook Group.
Revlon files for bankruptcy protection amid heavy debt loadThe New York-based company said it has received $575 million in financing from its existing lenders, which will allow it to keep its day-to-day operations running
Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, June 16, 2022A Heat Warning remains in place for Windsor-Essex
Avalanche edge Lightning in overtime in Game OneAndre Burakovsky netted the game-winner in overtime as Colorado beat the Lightning 4-3 in Game One in Denver
Windsor resident celebrates $100,000 Encore winShe matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order in the May 11 Ontario 49 draw to win $100,000
Amherstburg councillor running for mayor in October's municipal electionPrue has been a councillor in Amherstburg for 4 years now and says that he's been thinking about moving up
Hefty fine issued after illegal guns seized at Windsor-Detroit borderA hefty fine has been issued after officers with the Canada Border Services Agency seized two illegal handguns at the Windsor-Detroit border.
Security cameras approved to combat vandalism in LakeshoreLakeshore Council has approved spending over $37,000 to add surveillance equipment at three parks as the municipality deals with on-going vandalism.
Windsor Spitfires lose in Game 7 of OHL Championship Series to the Hamilton BulldogsA tough loss for the Windsor Spitfires in Game 7 of the OHL Championship Series against the Hamilton Bulldogs
VIDEO: City of Windsor celebrates seven of its oldest residentsMayor Drew Dilkens was at The Village at St. Clair long-term care home on Wednesday to present flowers and a certificate, on behalf of the city, to seven women who have already turned or will be turning 100-years-old this year.