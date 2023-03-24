WATCH: 100 Drummers Pay Tribute To the late Taylor Hawkins
To commemorate the anniversary of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, 100 drummers joined forces with Belgian rock band Black Box Revelation to play a special live rendition of 'My Hero' by the Foo Fighters.
One person arrested following investigation in EssexPolice will not comment on the nature of the investigation, but say the incident has since concluded, and no one has been physically injured as a result.
Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, March 24, 2023A mainly cloudy Friday is expected with a daytime high of plus 4
#3 Kansas State knocks Off #7 Michigan State in overtimeThe Spartans trailed by two points with six seconds left in the game until Tyson Walker made a layup to even the score
Ontario budget shows lower projections for new home constructionNearly 100,000 homes were built in the province in 2022, the first year counting toward the goal, but the forecast shows the number of housing starts in the next few years struggling to crack 80,000 annually
Spitfires open important home-and-home series against LondonWindsor enters the game four points up on the Knights in the Western Conference and five points up on the Sarnia Sting in the conference and division
City councillor says people have the right to panhandle, as long as it's not aggressivelyThe proposed by-law will go before the Environment, Transportation and Public Safety Standing Committee to address aggressive, intimidating and dangerous panhandling practices.
Inspection on SafePoint CTS site went 'very well' according to WECHUReceiving provincial funding of the site has seen delay in recent months, where MPP for Windsor-Tecumseh, Andrew Dowie, and the MPP for Windsor West, Lisa Gretzky, have been advocating for the funding to be sent to open and operate the site without further set backs.
MPP for Windsor West calls 2023 Ontario Budget a 'really big let down'Ontario expects to run a $1.3-billion deficit, before scratching out a small surplus of $200-million in 2024-2025, followed by a $4.4-billion surplus the following fiscal year.
OPP seeking public assistance in locating missing womanShe is described as 5'4', 130 pounds, blue/green eyes, and frequently changes her hair colour.