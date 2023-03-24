iHeartRadio

WATCH: 100 Drummers Pay Tribute To the late Taylor Hawkins

To commemorate the anniversary of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, 100 drummers joined forces with Belgian rock band Black Box Revelation to play a special live rendition of 'My Hero' by the Foo Fighters. 

12