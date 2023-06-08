iHeartRadio

Watch: AM800'S HOST MIKE KAKUK ON CTV NEWS CHANNEL'S 'THE DEBATE'

345252420_1045288920209970_2848173329608849641_n

CTV's News Channel 'The Debate' airs weekdays 6pm - 7pm hosted by Mike Le Couteur with guests debating the big stories of the day. Mike Kakuk from The Morning Drive was a guest on a recent show.

- Citizenship at the click of a mouse or keep the ceremony?

- Who won/lost with the PGA and LIV tour merger?

- Would you buy booze at 7-Eleven if you had to drink it there?

Click here to watch the episode

