Watch: AM800'S HOST MIKE KAKUK ON CTV NEWS CHANNEL'S 'THE DEBATE'
CTV's News Channel 'The Debate' airs weekdays 6pm - 7pm hosted by Mike Le Couteur with guests debating the big stories of the day. Mike Kakuk from The Morning Drive was a guest on a recent show.
- Citizenship at the click of a mouse or keep the ceremony?
- Who won/lost with the PGA and LIV tour merger?
- Would you buy booze at 7-Eleven if you had to drink it there?
Click here to watch the episode
ICYMI Wednesday’s episode - @ngen_training and @radiomike519 debated:— CTVTheDebate (@CTVTheDebate) June 8, 2023
- Citizenship at the click of a mouse or keep the ceremony?
- Who won/lost with the PGA and LIV tour merger?
- Would you buy booze at 7-Eleven if you had to drink it there?
WATCH: https://t.co/l8AzNPSh7z
-
David Johnston quits as special rapporteur on foreign interferenceFormer governor general David Johnston says he is stepping down from his role as special rapporteur investigating foreign interference, citing the highly partisan atmosphere around his work
-
Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island hosting Open Farms Day to celebrate local farmsOpen Farms is also looking to celebrate local farms, residents, food producers and more by giving locals the opportunity to explore on-the-farm experiences and learn more about the culture and processes in the region.
-
MLB pitcher, Fergie Jenkins, to be honoured with statue in Chatham-KentIt will be a replica of the Fergie Jenkins statue that sits outside Wrigley Field in Chicago, as most of his career he played for the Chicago Cubs.
-
Windsor police issue 26 tickets in continued traffic enforcement blitzOfficers stepped up enforcement at the intersection of Tecumseh Rd E & Walker Road, calling it one of the most collision-prone areas in the city.
-
WestJet to wind down Swoop, integrate into main operationThe move comes after ratification of a new collective agreement that brings pilots of both carriers onto a level pay scale
-
Donald Trump described Pentagon plan of attack and shared classified map, indictment saysFormer U.S. President Donald Trump is facing 37 felony charges related to the mishandling of classified documents, according to an indictment unsealed Friday
-
Windsor hosting Canadian Pool Lifesaving Championships this weekendThe championships are being held at the Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre on June 10 and 11, with 175 of the top athletes from Canada, and a few from the US, between the ages of 15 and 75 years old taking part
-
GM's electric vehicles will gain access to Tesla's vast charging networkElectric vehicles made by General Motors will be able to use much of Tesla's vast charging network starting early next year
-
Ontario to stop free COVID-19 rapid test program in pharmacies, grocery storesThe Ministry of Health wrote in a memo to the retailers recently that with lower rates of COVID-19, high vaccination rates and decreasing demand for tests, the program will wind down as of June 30