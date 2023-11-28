iHeartRadio
18°C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

WATCH: AM800's Mike Kakuk on CTV News Channel's 'The Debate'

Screenshot 2023-11-28 045631

AM800's Mike Kakuk is a regular guest on CTV News Channel's 'The Debate with Mike Le Couteur. On Monday November 28th Mike was on to comment on the latest controversy with the Doug Ford government, should teachers be essential workers, would you ask someone to pick you up at the airport and the word of 2023. 

Click here to watch the episode.

 

12