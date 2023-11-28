WATCH: AM800's Mike Kakuk on CTV News Channel's 'The Debate'
AM800's Mike Kakuk is a regular guest on CTV News Channel's 'The Debate with Mike Le Couteur. On Monday November 28th Mike was on to comment on the latest controversy with the Doug Ford government, should teachers be essential workers, would you ask someone to pick you up at the airport and the word of 2023.
Click here to watch the episode.
