WATCH: AM800's Mike Kakuk on CTV News Channel 'The Debate'

Screenshot 2023-06-29 070541

AM800 Morning Host Mike Kakuk is a regular guest on CTV News Channel's 'The Debate' with Mike Le Couteur. 

This is the episode from Wednesday June 28th debating Ginny Roth.

- Only 23% of surveyed Canadians could pass the citizenship test, could you?

- Could mandatory service develop our Canadian identity?

- Should driving tests be harmonized in Canada?

 

