WATCH: Local actress in new Canadian Tire Commerical!
Windsor actress Amy Rivard is a face that you might have seen on TV recently. Here are 2 commercials she has appeared in for Canadian Tire and BetRivers.
Chatham-Kent police send out reminder after false 911 callPolice in Chatham-Kent are reminding the public about the seriousness of making false 911 calls after an incident earlier this month
Unifor sets deadline in Stellantis negotiationsUnifor's National President, Lana Payne, writes in a statement that the union is looking forward to this next, and final round of talks with the Detroit automakers.
DWBIA food reclamation program gathers 950 lbs. of food in just two weeksA new program in Windsor is aiming to reduce food waste while giving not-for-profit organizations more access to fresh, healthy food
Accused in London, Ont. truck attack shows remorse for actions that killed four peopleNathaniel Veltman pleaded not guilty to four counts of terrorism-motivated first-degree murder and one count of terrorism-motivated attempted murder for the June 6, 2021 attack on a Muslim family in London.
CK Police conclude Wallaceburg remains investigationAccording to police, on October 9 at 4:18 p.m. they received a report from a construction company regarding the discovery of remains at an excavation site on Gillard Street
Windsor Police looking to identify break and enter suspectWindsor Police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect wanted in a break-and-enter investigation
Detroit casino workers go on strikeWorkers at Detroit's three casinos walked off the job at noon today after negotiations for a new contract failed
Police investigating fatal crash in Chatham-KentChatham-Kent police say the crash happened on October 4 on Bloomfield Road in the area of Fourteenth Line and Fifteenth Line
Chatham-Kent police seize $500,000 worth of drugs and gunsChatham-Kent police say its Intelligence Unit has been investigating the importation and trafficking of cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl connected to an investigation from 2019