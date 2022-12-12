iHeartRadio

Subscribe

Sign up for Breaking News Alerts or The AM800 Daily Newsletter

Logo

News Alert Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1640 Ouellette Ave, Windsor ON N8X 1L1  -   519-258-6222  -   contact@am800cklw.com  -   contact@am800cklw.com
-1°C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

WATCH: NASA's Artemis I mission ends with splashdown

Apollo_15_splashdown

After 25 days in space, Artemis I, NASA's unmanned spacecraft, returned to earth landing in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Mexico's Baja Peninsula.

 

12