WATCH: NASA's Artemis I mission ends with splashdown
After 25 days in space, Artemis I, NASA's unmanned spacecraft, returned to earth landing in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Mexico's Baja Peninsula.
Two Windsor women wanted for fraudThe Financial Crimes Unit says cheques were stolen by a house cleaner
Local Muslim community donates coats to UHC- Hub of OpportunitiesStudents from Al-Hijra and An-Noor Islamic schools along with the Rose City Islamic Centre donated more than 100 coats and winter gear to the UHC- Hub of Opportunities
Erie Shores Healthcare approved to add MRI machine to the hospitalErie Shores Healthcare in Leamington will be able to add a key piece of medical equipment to the hospital to prevent people from having to leave the area for care.
Amherstburg Council approves expression of interest for land of former General Amherst High SchoolThe previous high school location, located at 130 Sandwich Street S., and the parking lot are now vacant and the Greater Essex County District School Board are looking to sell both aspects of the property together.
Mississippi State Football Head Coach Mike Leach diesLeach died after suffering what reports said was a "massive" heart attack at his home in Starkville
Three daytime break-ins under investigation in LakeshoreAccording to police, a number of items were taken including cash, electronics, and jewelry
LaSalle looking for more water capacity to address future growthThe Town of LaSalle is looking to see what it would cost to increase the amount of water supplied to the town.
Report: Cade Cunningham out for seasonThe number-1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft plans to have surgery on his left shin that will sideline him for the remainder of the 2022-23 season
Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, December 13, 2022A mainly cloudy Tuesday is on tap with a daytime high of plus 2