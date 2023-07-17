iHeartRadio

WATCH: New video of construction worker falling from Ambassador Bridge

New video has been released of a construction worker falling from the Ambassador Bridge on July 12th. Spencer Baker was rescued after falling 150 feet from the bridge. 

 

 
