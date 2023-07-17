WATCH: New video of construction worker falling from Ambassador Bridge
New video has been released of a construction worker falling from the Ambassador Bridge on July 12th. Spencer Baker was rescued after falling 150 feet from the bridge.
Two Leamington employers fined after workers 2022 death$170,000 in fines have been handed to two Leamington employers after the death of a 27-year-old worker last year.
Chatham man charged in child luring investigationOfficers from the Internet Child Exploitation Unit began an investigation earlier this month, in relation to a man luring a child under the age of 16 years of age for a sexual purpose while using social media platforms.
Blenheim man charged with impaired driving after vehicle stop on Bloomfield RoadAround 2:27 a.m., Chatham-Kent Police Service (CKPS) relayed a report of a suspected impaired driver on Bloomfield Road near Highway 401.
Chicago Blackhawks and No. 1 overall draft pick Connor Bedard agree to 3-year contractThe team said Monday the deal through the 2025-26 season will mean a $950,000 annual salary cap hit, the maximum allowed
Essex Area Food Bank looking for new home and wants the town's helpThe food bank is currently operating out of the lower gym area at Essex United Church on Talbot Street South but may have to move within a year
Windsor Salt contract talks head to mediationUnifor Local 240 President Jodi Nesbitt has confirmed the sides are meeting with a mediator this week in Toronto
Chatham youth charged after crash and fleeing from policeA 16-year-old is charged with with failing to remain at the scene of a collision, failing to stop for police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, mischief, theft of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property over $5000
Essex OPP make contact with youth believed to be in Windsor areaThe youth OPP were looking to get into contact with to check on her well-being was located Monday morning.
Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, July 17, 2023A mix of sun and cloud to start off the work week in Windsor-Essex with a daytime high of 26