WATCH: The snub heard 'round the world at the Grammys

Taylor Swift was hit was instant criticism at the Grammys! Canadian legend Celine Dion presented the award for Album of the Year to Taylor Swift. Fans are outraged that Taylor did not acknowledge Celine. 

 

