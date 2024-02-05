WATCH: The snub heard 'round the world at the Grammys
Taylor Swift was hit was instant criticism at the Grammys! Canadian legend Celine Dion presented the award for Album of the Year to Taylor Swift. Fans are outraged that Taylor did not acknowledge Celine.
WATCH: Taylor Swift slammed for 'ignoring' Celine Dion at #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/HAdYERHwtA— Mike Kakuk (@radiomike519) February 5, 2024
-
Police investigating after driver dies following two crashes in AmherstburgWindsor Police are investigating two motor vehicle collisions that occurred in Amherstburg early Tuesday morning, one of which was fatal
-
Michigan school shooter's mother convicted of manslaughterA Michigan jury has found a school shooter's mother guilty of involuntary manslaughter in a groundbreaking trial to determine whether she has any responsibility in the deaths of four students in 2021
-
Truck hauling pigs catches fire in TecumsehA semi-trailer truck transporting hauling pigs caught fire before 9 a.m. in Tecumseh, which resulted in several of them dying but no injuries to the driver were reported
-
Jackson Park reopened following Bright Lights teardownThe City of Windsor announced Tuesday morning that all of the displays and fixtures have been packed up for the year, with all of the the pathways and parking lot at Jackson Park now open to the public again
-
Leamington company fined $70,000 following a workplace injuryThe Ministry of Labour has fined a Leamington produce producer $70,000 after a worker was injured on the job
-
Ontario court to hear constitutional challenge to a panhandling lawAn Ontario court is set to hear a constitutional challenge to a panhandling law that advocates say infringes the rights of some of the most vulnerable members of society
-
Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation receives 'impactful' donation in memory of late doctorThe Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation says it recently received an $89,000 donation in memory of the late Dr. Jaideep "Jay" Rampure
-
Electronic billboard request deferred in EssexWhile the request was approved by the Ministry of Transportation, needing final approval from council, some councillors wanted further clarification on items such as the brightness of the digital side, the size of the signs, as well as how often advertisements are shown on the digital screen.
-
Flair flights from Windsor to Orlando begin this weekThe first Flair Airlines flight from Windsor to Orlando, Florida takes off this Thursday