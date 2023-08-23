Watch: Windsor - Essex featured on Amazing Race Canada
Windsor - Essex was featured for Episode 7 of the 9th season of CTV's Amazing Race Canada and featured many local spots and people from our region! Check out the full episode.
Flood Watch issued by ERCAThe Essex Region Conservation Authority is advising that due to significant rainfall earlier this afternoon saturating the ground, in combination with the rainfall forecasted for later this afternoon and evening, a Flood Watch is in effect until noon on Thursday, August 24
UWindsor first university in Canada to adopt Hybrid Steam-Electric technologyOn Wednesday, University of Windsor leadership, students, staff and Enbridge Gas representatives celebrated the installation of a new dual drive, electric-steam turbine chiller - the first of its kind at a Canadian university
Suicide Awareness Month quickly approaching in Windsor-EssexSeptember is Suicide Awareness Month in Windsor-Essex
Windsor Spitfires to open training camp on August 31Hockey season is just around the corner, and next week the Windsor Spitfires will return to the ice as the team will begin their 2023 Training Camp at the WFCU Centre
Essex County OPP Cop Camp returns after 3 year hiatusSome officers with the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have exchanged their day-to-day uniforms for shorts and t-shirts to spend time with some local area youth.
No swimming at Sandpoint BeachThe Windsor Essex County Health Unit says there are high bacteria levels in the water
Greenbelt probe referred to RCMP to avoid any perceived conflict of interest: OPPThe OPP released a statement this morning saying it had received a number of inquiries regarding a Greenbelt investigation
Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, August 23, 2023A mainly cloudy Wednesday is expected with possible showers and thunderstorms
Former USC football star suing the NCAAReggie Bush says he's filing a defamation suit, he says based on the NCAA maliciously attacking his character and damaging his reputation