WD-40 hacks from the dude on Tik Tok
Mike Kakuk loves hacks and follows jmg8tor on Tik Tok who has gone viral with his hacks and is known for his orange hat and WD-40 hacks. Do you have a favourite hack? Email mike@am800cklw.com.
@jmg8tor Make ball point pen work again with wd40#jmg8tor ♬ original sound - 🐊💙GATOR💙🦌
