Western University Student dragged from class
A Western University student has been expelled after repeatedly breaking Covid 19 rules on campus. This video was posted on Instagram of him being dragged out of class.
Provincial/Division Corridor project completes $8.9-million Phase 2The $76-million infrastructure project is reconstructing and improving one of Windsor's most important commercial and industrial corridors
WECHU declares COVID-19 outbreaks at two Leamington elementary schoolsThe local health unit has declared an outbreak at Gore Hill Public School and Queen Elizabeth Public School, bringing the active number of outbreaks at schools to seven
No decision yet on quicker move to regular semestersThe Windsor-Essex County Health Unit hasn't made any decisions to this point on whether school boards can make the change back to regular semesters sooner than the initial government announcement
38 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex, along with another deathAccording to the health unit, the death was a man in his 80's from the community
Another gas release in WheatleyAccording to officials, the gas release was at the same location as previously witnessed on four occasions and on-site gas monitoring experts responded quickly to capture a gas sample for laboratory analysis
Kingsville to offer mail-in and in-person voting for 2022 municipal electionAdministration had recommended using only mail-in voting, the same method used in 2018, but council opted to add an in-person option at town hall on voting day
OPP clock a vehicle at 165 km/h on the 401 in Chatham-KentJust before 4 a.m. on Nov 21., a provincial police officer on patrol on Highway 401 near Communication Road, stopped a vehicle travelling in excess of 165 km/h in a posted 100km/h zone
AM800 Weather for November 23, 2021Sunny on Tuesday, with wind up to 15 km/h and a high plus 3
Public school board reporting six positive COVID-19 cases since FridayThe local health unit has contacted students and staff who may have been affected