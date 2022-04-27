What have you seen at the bottom of the Detroit River?
What have you seen at the bottom of the Detroit River? Local photographer Mike Evans wondered and on a calm day took a look at what he could see in the Detroit River. Did Mike solve a long unsolved Windsor mystery?
Chatham shooting under investigationA shooting occurred on Wednesday, April 27, just after midnight on Lorne Avenue in Chatham according to police
Canada pushing G7 on new laws to seize and repurpose frozen Russian assetsThe House of Commons unanimously adopted a motion yesterday recognizing Russia is committing acts of genocide against the Ukrainian people in the ongoing war
Spring is here—What can you do to prepare for allergy season?With stress levels at a high point for nearly half of Canadians, and research suggesting stress can make allergy symptoms worse, many locals could be in for a rough allergy season
Kingsville human remains won't be criminally investigatedProvincial police, working with the Regional Coroner's Office and a forensic anthropologist, have determined the remains are historic in nature and there will be no further police investigation
AM800 Weather for Thursday, April 28Sunny on Thursday, with wind up to 15 km/h and a high 11°C
Latest census shows more seniors, fewer young people in Windsor-EssexThe latest census data from 2021 shows an increase in people over the age of 85 and a decrease in young people across the Windsor CMA
Windsor Spitfires head into game 4 versus SarniaThe Windsor Spitfires are looking to strengthen their lead in their OHL playoff series versus the Sarnia Sting
Ford government to introduce Ontario budget Thursday afternoonA University of Windsor political science professor expects the Ontario budget will be more like an election platform than a budget, with the official start to the election campaign just days away
Salvation Army in Windsor launching Community Shower ProgramThe Salvation Army in Windsor is launching a Community Shower Program to assist those living on the streets.