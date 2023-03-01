iHeartRadio

What is this guy trying to do?

Screenshot 2023-03-01 065612

Sometimes you got to do, what ya got to do. This guy decided to transport a new 75" TV he purchased using a rope and his unicycle! Can he do it? He gave it a try. It looks like it was staged but nonetheless fun to watch. Check it out. 

 

