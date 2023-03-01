What is this guy trying to do?
Sometimes you got to do, what ya got to do. This guy decided to transport a new 75" TV he purchased using a rope and his unicycle! Can he do it? He gave it a try. It looks like it was staged but nonetheless fun to watch. Check it out.
No way! pic.twitter.com/FHXMdY2Rgq— Jaz🛡️🌐🔗 (@Jazzie654) February 27, 2023
