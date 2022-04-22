What was that shooting across the sky in Windsor - Essex?
A number of social media posts on Thursday showing a long white object flying over Windsor Essex. It appears from the information we have found to be the launch of a Starlink Satellite.
Did you see this over #WindsorEssex last night? Appears it was the launch of a @SpaceXStarlink satellite. #YQG @pmcdonald800 @radiomike519 @ProducerEd @AM800News @Mahones93 @CTVWindsor pic.twitter.com/dEl8f1P4KU— Mike and Lisa (@mikelisa800) April 22, 2022
