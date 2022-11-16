When shopping carts attack!
Looks like the grocery store parking lot can be a dangerous place! Look out next time you are out doing your shopping! Oh my!
When shopping carts attack…😳😬😂🛒 pic.twitter.com/9u5j9MX1ZD— Fred Schultz (@FredSchultz35) November 16, 2022
UPDATE: Windsor Police give vehicle description related to the disappearance of a 13-year-old girlShe was last seen in south Windsor Monday around 8:30 a.m.
Health Unit official says vaping among high school kids a big issueGordon Thane, Manager with the Chronic Disease and Injury Prevention Department at the local health unit, says it's been a growing issue in the region
The Ciociaro Club donates meals to Ronald McDonald House WindsorThe new initiative will see the club donate up to 25 meals per month to the Ronald McDonald House Windsor at Windsor Regional Hospital.
Winter 'Freedom Convoy' blockades cost billions to Canada's economy, inquiry hearsTransport Canada estimates as much as $3.9 billion in trade activity was halted because of border blockades across the country related to protests against COVID-19 restrictions last winter
Ontario gives more 'strong mayor' powers to Toronto, OttawaOntario is extending further "strong mayor'' powers to the leaders of Toronto and Ottawa, and is reviewing the role of regional governments as part of the government's push to build 1.5 million homes in 10 years
Tecumseh native Matthew Maggio named Spitfires captainMatthew Maggio says it was exciting to be announced as the captain since he's a local kid who grew up dreaming of playing for the Spitfires, and also owning a Ryan Ellis jersey that had a 'C' on it
Father of missing Windsor teen worried about daughter's safetySpeaking on AM800's The Dan MacDonald Show, Eric Deslippe says his daughter Mackenna has not been seen or heard from since Monday morning and that the family is concerned
Masse's bill to create Ojibway National Urban Park passes HOC Environment CommitteeWindsor West MP Brian Masse says the bill is the culmination of years, if not decades, of work by many residents from the region fighting to protect the unique ecosystem in one of the most heavily developed areas in the country
Slight delay in return of Transit Windsor Tunnel BusThe service was set to resume trips between Windsor and Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 20 but the return date has been pushed to Nov. 27