Wild video captured of a van crashing into a building in Windsor
A wild video was captured last week of a van crashing into a store at the intersection of Pillette and Tecumseh in Windsor. After the crash, the driver drives away!
Streetcar 351 to be located in Legacy Park on Windsor's waterfrontThe original plan had called for the streetcar to be located at Riverside Dr. near Assumption Park
Positive COVID-19 case identified at John Campbell Public SchoolThe local health unit has contacted students and staff who may have been affected
WECHU asks public to follow public health measure as capacity limits liftCEO for the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, Nicole Dupuis, says residents should continue to wear face coverings, wash their hands frequently, maintain two metres of physical distance, monitor themselves for symptoms and stay home if they're feeling unwell
Mandatory vaccination for caregivers and guests at Hotel-Dieu Grace HealthcareStarting November 22, all caregivers and guests must be fully vaccinated and show ID, meaning a negative test will no longer be accepted
Rescue dog 'Justice' crosses the Rainbow BridgeThe dog 'Justice' that was found in a field with his mouth and paws bound in 2015 died on Sunday
More COVID-19 cases at area public schoolsTwo student cases at Sandwich Secondary, one student case at General Amherst High School and one secondary student case at Tecumseh Vista Academy have been reported by the Greater Essex County District School Board
WECHU holding pop-up vaccination clinic in Tecumseh MallMonday's clinic will be at Goodlife Fitness in Tecumseh Mall from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Kingsville council voting to adopt social media guidelinesA report to council states in the past few years, pressure has grown on members of council to respond to constituent concerns through these highly public channels
Caesars Windsor expected to release reopening detailsIn a statement to AM800 news, casino officials says they're excited to see the ease of capacity restrictions as they're currently operating at 50 per cent