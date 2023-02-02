Wild video footage shows a stolen car driving through a mall
York Regional Police have released a wild video of a stolen Audi busting in the doors of Vaughn Mills mall and taking a joy ride inside the mall!
Soup Shack pausing service after losing downtown parking spaceA mobile soup shack used to feed the homeless in downtown Windsor has been forced to hit the pause button after losing its parking space.
National award won by Essex County OPP officerThe "Marine Professional of the Year" award recognizes an outstanding act of boating safety by a marine organization professional, and the 2022 recipient is is Provincial Constable James (JJ) Lyman
Police seize drugs and charge seven people in Chatham drug investigationSeven people ranging in age from 30-years-old to 57-years-old are facing a number of charges including possessing a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking
WECHU issues final notice to parents and guardians of elementary studentsImmunization records must be updated by March 16 or the student faces suspension from school for up to 20 days
Liberals table bill delaying medically assisted dying expansion to March 2024The Liberal government agreed to expand eligibility in its 2021 update to assisted dying law after senators amended the bill, arguing that excluding people with mental illness would violate their rights
Six more weeks of winter predicted on Groundhog DayThat prediction came as Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow this morning in western Pennsylvania on Groundhog Day
Conflicting groundhog calls: Willie and Sam at odds over spring prognosticationsOntario's Wiarton Willie has called for an early spring while Shubenacadie Sam, Nova Scotia's most famous groundhog, apparently saw her shadow this morning as she emerged from a snow-covered enclosure at a wildlife park north of Halifax
Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, February 2, 2023Sunshine to start off the day followed by increasing cloudiness with a daytime high of minus 2
Groundhog Day: Furry forecasters make their spring prognosticationsCelebrity groundhog Shubenacadie Sam kicks off Canada's first prediction shortly after sunrise over Nova Scotia, followed later by Ontario's Wiarton Willie