Win $20,000 in services to help promote your business!

Two Windsor companies have teamed up for the 'WindUp' Contest. The winning business will receive a total of 20,000 in creative and video services to give your organization a refresh. Generator Design and Media Street Productions have teamed up for this contest. Nominations begin Monday May 15th at 12pm. 

For more information and to nominate visit generatorwindup.ca

 

