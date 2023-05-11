Win $20,000 in services to help promote your business!
Two Windsor companies have teamed up for the 'WindUp' Contest. The winning business will receive a total of 20,000 in creative and video services to give your organization a refresh. Generator Design and Media Street Productions have teamed up for this contest. Nominations begin Monday May 15th at 12pm.
For more information and to nominate visit generatorwindup.ca
Suspicious vehicle fire in Lakeshore under investigationPolice are trying to identify the driver of a black Ford Escape
Quick response from WPS patrol officers stops attempted break-inA 40-year-old women from Harrow has been charged with breaking and entering and possession of break-in instruments
Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, May 12, 2023A warm, sunny start to the weekend is on tap for Windsor-Essex with a daytime high of 26
Maple Leafs fans hopeful team could extend post-season run with win over PanthersToronto is set to host Game 5 of its second-round series against the Florida Panthers
Lions release full scheduleThe team begins the season on Thursday Night Football in Kansas City on September 7th
The City of Windsor and Roseland conducting survey on the future of curling in Windsor-EssexThe survey is available online until May 25. There will also be a public information centre on May 18 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Roseland, located at 455 Kennedy Drive West.
Windsor Police to monitor Walker Square to improve road safety and reduce traffic fatalitiesMembers of the Traffic Enforcement Unit will be regularly monitoring 10 intersections to enforce violations, such as disobeying stop signs, failing to stop for red lights, and any other Highway Traffic Act violations.
Almost 900 asylum seekers remain in hotels in WindsorJust under 900 asylum seekers are still living in hotels in Windsor after being transported to the city earlier this year from the irregular border crossing at Roxham Road, Quebec.
Windsor-Tecumseh Conservative association looking for candidatesA call has gone out for qualified candidates who have interest in becoming the nominee for the Conservative Party of Canada in Windsor-Tecumseh