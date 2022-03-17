Windsor artist going viral with her 'wearable art'
21 year old Windsor native Alexandria Masse is going viral over her very unique talent creating 'wearable art'. She has over 119 thousand follower on Tik Tok and almost 54 thousand follower on Instagram! Click on the links to view more videos and photos.
Click here to lIsten to her interview with Mike.
@alexandriamasse
♬ sonido original - Esteve <3
-
Nearly $20 million in funding will be put in place for affordable homes in Windsor-Essex CountyThe housing units, will be split into three projects located on 310 Sherk Street in Leamington, 462 Crawford Street in Windsor and 3351 Bloomfield in Windsor
-
WECHU reports 65 new high risk COVID-19 casesThe local health unit is reporting 27 confirmed COVID-19 cases are in hospital with two in the Intensive Care Unit.
-
Police charge 14-year-old after car clocked at over 200 km/hOPP in Lakeshore have charged a 14-year-old after stopping a vehicle clocked travelling at over 200 km/h.
-
Fogolar Furlan Club to host pasta fundraiser for UkraineClub general manger Rob Kelly says proceeds will be donated to aid for Ukraine
-
Health Unit not issuing masking order or direction for school-age childrenActing medical officer of health Dr. Shanker Nesathurai says the health unit will follow guidelines from the province and adds the health unit is in communication with local school boards
-
Windsor police need help to locate 16-year-old boyThe Windsor Police Service is asking the public for help to locate a 16-year-old boy who was last seen March 16.
-
Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, March 17, 2022Windsor-Essex can expect a mix of sun and cloud on Thursday with a daytime high of 20
-
Downtown Windsor bars and restaurants looking forward to St. Patrick's DayDWBIA chair Brian Yeomans says there is plenty of excitement in the core
-
Djokovic, Russian players expected to compete at French OpenFrench Open organizers say there is nothing at the moment preventing Djokovic from defending his title at the clay-court Grand Slam