Windsor artist going viral with her 'wearable art'

knit

21 year old Windsor native Alexandria Masse is going viral over her very unique talent creating 'wearable art'. She has over 119 thousand follower on Tik Tok and almost 54 thousand follower on Instagram! Click on the links to view more videos and photos.

Click here to lIsten to her interview with Mike.

 

 

@alexandriamasse

 

♬ sonido original - Esteve <3
