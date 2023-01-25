Windsor artist Mike Cerveni releases new video
Today is Bell Let's Talk day, a day to bring awareness to mental health in Canada. Windsor artist Mike Cerveni has released a new video for his song 'Been Through so Much' to help bring awarness.
More cancellations and closures as a result of winter stormAs the snow continues to fall in Windsor-Essex, more cancellations are being reported.
Amherstburg closing municipal facilities at 3 p.m. due to inclement weatherDue to inclement weather conditions and for the safety of their staff, Town of Amherstburg Administration has decided to close all municipal facilities at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, January 25
City Council asked to approve nearly $2.8-million in CIP grants for three projectsWindsor City Council will consider three new community improvement plan grant applications worth nearly $2.8-million when they meet this coming Monday
Windor Police warn of counterfeit oxycodone tablets in the communityIn a social media post police say they believe that counterfeit oxycodone tablets, which have been analyzed and found to contain fentanyl, may be in circulation across Windsor-Essex
Public school exam scheduled bumped back due to winter stormBuses were cancelled this morning due to the snow, and as a result secondary exams scheduled for Wednesday will be written on the next day that buses are running
Toronto mayor calls for national summit to tackle mental health crisisIn a statement Wednesday morning, John Tory says the summit would see mayors, ministers, premiers and the prime minister discuss how better to support people living with mental health and addictions challenges
Bank of Canada hikes key interest rate by quarter point, says it plans to holdToday's interest rate increase marks the eighth consecutive rate hike since March as the central bank fights off decades-high inflation
Windsor man arrested thanks to Good Samaritan in Elgin CountyA 42-year-old from Windsor is facing a charge of failure or refusal to comply with demand
LaSalle driver facing a handful of chargesThe 21-year-old driver has been charged with fail to stop for police, speeding, driving with unsealed container of liquor, driving with cannabis readily available and driving without a validated permit