Windsor - Essex resident battling cancer - how you can help

330982568_1342825133226890_5752177894517963118_n

AM800 listener Brian is raising money to help his daughter's battle against breast cancer. Here is how you can help. 

Tix are a $10 donation each. We are hoping to get up too 20 gift cards or more. So far MDs Smokehouse, Pita Pit, Johnny Shots, Sandy's too name a few. Ranging from $20 up to $50. Lots more to come.Thanks for everyone's support so far and tickets are available now. 

You can etransfer and i'll send you a picture of your ticket or we can meet up. Officially starting now.

( banthony1967@gmail.com)

