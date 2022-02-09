Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens talks Windsor Blockade on CNN
On Tuesday, Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens talked with CNN's Don Lemon about the ongoing protest that has shut down the Ambassador Bridge since Monday for traffic coming into to Canada.
Canadian protesters have blocked the busiest international crossing in North America as tensions ramp up over Covid-19 rules.— Don Lemon Tonight (@DonLemonTonight) February 9, 2022
@donlemon speaks with the Mayor of Windsor, Ontario. The city sits just across the Ambassador Bridge from Detroit. Watch: pic.twitter.com/a40wvwZUQc
-
Population growth up six per cent in the Windsor CMAPopulation growth in the Windsor census metropolitan area is up six per cent between 2016 and 2021 according to the latest Statistics Canada data.
-
Proposal to revamp Pillette Village heading to council for discussionThe plan calls for the neighbourhood's Business Improvement Association to split the $320,000 cost of the project with the City of Windsor which would see streetscaping done along Pillette Rd. and Wyandotte St. E
-
OPP looking for public's help to find vehicle involved in collisionOntario Provincial Police in Kingsville are looking for the public's help to identify a vehicle and driver that were involved in a motor vehicle collision on January 26
-
Ontario to roll out free COVID-19 rapid antigen tests at grocery storesThe Ontario government will distribute free COVID-19 rapid antigen tests at grocery stores, pharmacies and other settings
-
Heart-shaped pizza fundraiser returnsPresident Joe Ciaravino says for the month of February, $1 from the sale of any heart-shaped pizza and heart-shaped cinnamon sticks will go towards the hospital's Cardiac Program
-
Police concerned for safety of kids living in trucks involved in Ottawa protestDeputy Chief Steve Bell says police are greatly concerned that almost 25 per cent of the 418 large vehicles still blockading Ottawa's streets are occupied by families with children
-
AM800 Weather for Wednesday, February 9Mainly cloudy on Wednesday, with a 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries this morning. Southwest wind gusting to 40km/h and a high plus 4
-
Barrie police locate missing girlBarrie Police identified a missing three-year-old girl late Tuesday night and said that they “had concerns for the child's well being"
-
Dilkens calls Ambassador Bridge blockade 'a big deal' on CNN's Don Lemon TonightDrew Dilkens says the bridge closure is a big deal for both Canada and the U.S.