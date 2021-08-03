Windsor Pizza featured in a soon to be released documentary
'The Pizza City You've Never Heard Of' is an upcoming documentary written and produced by George Kalivas. The film has been picked up by a number of film festivals and they are working on a deal to bring it to streaming services.
Mike & Lisa talked to George about his upcoming film.
The trailer for the film will be released on August 12th.
Border Services Officers Set to Rally This Week in WindsorThe rally will take place on Wednesday outside of the Ambassador Bridge
Restaurant Fire Listed as AccidentalNo injuries reported after fire at Ming Wah Chinese Buffet on Tecumseh Road East
Windsor Mayor Wants Unvaccinated Residents to get VaccinatedMayor Drew Dilkens says it's quite concerning to see what is happening in other areas
24 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Windsor-Essex Over the Last Few DaysThe health unit says there are now 40 active cases in the community, with 11 being variant of concern cases
Barefoot Man Caught with Stolen Pot PlantsAccording to the police, the suspect was intoxicated by alcohol and arrested without incident
Driver of Truck with a Ton Of Marijuana Onboard FreedProsecutors in Detroit have dropped the charges against 32-year-old Tasbir Singh of Windsor, Ont. in order to investigate the case further
Online Poll Finds Support Holding Steady for Canada's Federal PartiesThe survey by Leger and the Association for Canadian Studies says 29 per cent of respondents would vote for the Liberals if an election were held today
Leamington Raceway Ready to Welcome Back Spectators this WeekendThe raceway will open its 2021 season Sunday
Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, August 3, 2021A mix of sun and cloud today with a 30 per cent chance of showers late this morning and this afternoon, a high of 27 C.