iHeartRadio

Subscribe

Sign up for Breaking News Alerts or The AM800 Daily Newsletter

Logo

News Alert Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1640 Ouellette Ave, Windsor ON N8X 1L1  -   519-258-6222  -   contact@am800cklw.com  -   contact@am800cklw.com
23°C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Windsor Pizza featured in a soon to be released documentary

pizza

 'The Pizza City You've Never Heard Of' is an upcoming documentary written and produced by George Kalivas. The film has been picked up by a number of film festivals and they are working on a deal to bring it to streaming services.

Mike & Lisa talked to George about his upcoming film.

The trailer for the film will be released on August 12th.

Click here to read more on the upcoming documentary.

12