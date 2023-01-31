Windsor the answer on Jeopardy last night
Windsor has been the answer on Jeopardy before. It happened again last night. Here is the clip from last night's Jeopardy with Windsor as the answer.
Here is the clip from last night's @Jeopardy with #Windsor as the answer. #WhatisWindsor #YQG @mikelisa800 @am800cklw @ProducerEd pic.twitter.com/2ifVxQ3Hj7— Mike Kakuk (@radiomike519) January 31, 2023
VIDEO: Suspect wanted in connection to $32,000 bank fraud caseThe Windsor Police Service is asking the public to help identify a suspect after multiple banks were defrauded out of $32,000.
Postmedia job cuts signal the end of an era at the Windsor StarAs of March 3, Postmedia will no longer print the Windsor Star in Windsor, a decision that has resulted in the loss of 75 jobs.
No interest in 'watering down' LTC standards: Ontario ministerThe Health Standards Organization released updated standards today, including that residents should get at least four hours of direct care every day
Street Help continues to hand out winter gear to those in needAdministrator Christine Wilson says they are handing out winter jackets, toques, gloves, scarves, sleeping bags and blankets
Transition to Betterness Gala raises $450,000The 25th annual gala will be the last for T2B
Active attacker training in West WindsorWindsor Police are conducting training with Essex-Windsor EMS
Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Advisor hired by local Catholic school boardMichael Regis began in the new role on Dec. 19, 2022
Light Up the Night Family Dance Parade makes its way to WindsorThe free event takes place at the Pelissier Street parking garage and begins at 4. p.m., led by stars of the Martian Circus.
Cold snap expected for the work week across Windsor-EssexMeteorologist Doug Gillham with The Weather Network told AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides that this week will be the coldest one of the winter so far for Windsor-Essex.