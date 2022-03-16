Wow! That is one Massive fish!

One of the biggest fish ever caught! A 10.5 foot sturgeon was caught in Frazer BC on the Frazer River. The River is home to some of the biggest white sturgeon fish in the world. Yves Bisson is the guy who caught this 10.5-footer estimated at 500+ pounds.

Sturgeon are living dinosaurs. The largest ever caught was in 1827 coming in at 3,463-pounds.