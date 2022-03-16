iHeartRadio

Subscribe

Sign up for Breaking News Alerts or The AM800 Daily Newsletter

Logo

News Alert Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1640 Ouellette Ave, Windsor ON N8X 1L1  -   519-258-6222  -   contact@am800cklw.com  -   contact@am800cklw.com
C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Wow! That is one Massive fish!

fish

One of the biggest fish ever caught! A 10.5 foot sturgeon was caught in Frazer BC on the Frazer River. The River is home to some of the biggest white sturgeon fish in the world. Yves Bisson is the guy who caught this 10.5-footer estimated at 500+ pounds.

Sturgeon are living dinosaurs. The largest ever caught was in 1827 coming in at 3,463-pounds.

 

 

12