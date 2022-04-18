iHeartRadio

Wow, viral video of an Elephant waving thank you!

We have always heard that Elephants are smart but didn't know they were polite! Check out this video of a herd of elephants crossing the road. After making is safely to the other side, an elephant gives a wave to say "thank you"! 

 

