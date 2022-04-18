Wow, viral video of an Elephant waving thank you!
We have always heard that Elephants are smart but didn't know they were polite! Check out this video of a herd of elephants crossing the road. After making is safely to the other side, an elephant gives a wave to say "thank you"!
Elephant says thank you after the herd crossed the road.. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ZDE0ufxKPH— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) April 17, 2022
