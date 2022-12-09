You can save 10 cents a litre on gas Friday

How would you like to save money when you fill up your tank? Circle K stores in Windsor are offering a discount on gas Friday December 9th from 7am - 10am.

Here are the locations:

PetroCan 7945 Wyandotte St., East

Esso 891 Campbell Ave.

Esso 2606 Jefferson Blvd

Esso 7887 Tecumseh Road, East

Circle K 4675 Seminole

Circle K 991 Ouellette Ave