You can save 10 cents a litre on gas Friday
How would you like to save money when you fill up your tank? Circle K stores in Windsor are offering a discount on gas Friday December 9th from 7am - 10am.
Here are the locations:
PetroCan 7945 Wyandotte St., East
Esso 891 Campbell Ave.
Esso 2606 Jefferson Blvd
Esso 7887 Tecumseh Road, East
Circle K 4675 Seminole
Circle K 991 Ouellette Ave
