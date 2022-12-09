iHeartRadio

You can save 10 cents a litre on gas Friday

How would you like to save money when you fill up your tank? Circle K stores in Windsor are offering a discount on gas Friday December 9th from 7am - 10am.

Here are the locations:

PetroCan    7945 Wyandotte St., East    

Esso    891 Campbell Ave.    

Esso    2606 Jefferson Blvd

Esso 7887 Tecumseh Road, East

Circle K    4675 Seminole    

Circle K    991 Ouellette Ave  

